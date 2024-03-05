Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.19.
Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Thursday, January 18th.
Vor Biopharma stock opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.21. Vor Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $6.18.
Vor Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. The company is developing lead product, tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), formerly VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.
