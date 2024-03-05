Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.19.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 271.3% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,182,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,581 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 362.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after buying an additional 1,697,134 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,743,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 27,017 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 722,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 406,458 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 1,131.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 629,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 578,173 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vor Biopharma stock opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.21. Vor Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $6.18.

Vor Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. The company is developing lead product, tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), formerly VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

