VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Juniper Investment Company LLC

Juniper Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,363 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,850 shares during the period. VSE comprises about 13.4% of Juniper Investment Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Juniper Investment Company LLC owned about 2.30% of VSE worth $18,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSEC. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in VSE by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of VSE by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,497,000 after purchasing an additional 16,003 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VSE by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in VSE during the first quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in VSE by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 111,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after buying an additional 27,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Get VSE alerts:

VSE Trading Down 3.1 %

VSE stock traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.65. The stock had a trading volume of 53,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,975. VSE Co. has a 52-week low of $39.88 and a 52-week high of $76.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.55 and a 200 day moving average of $60.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

VSE Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VSEC. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of VSE in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on VSE from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VSE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VSE

VSE Profile

(Free Report)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.