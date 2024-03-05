WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 89,526 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 76,773 shares.The stock last traded at $8.83 and had previously closed at $8.93.

A number of research firms recently commented on WKME. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on WalkMe from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays downgraded WalkMe from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet raised WalkMe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of WalkMe in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WalkMe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.65. The company has a market capitalization of $774.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of -0.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in WalkMe during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of WalkMe by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in WalkMe by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's digital transformation intelligence provides software stack, actionable insights, and data services. It also provides workflows and applications in the form of UI elements.

