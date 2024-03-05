Wanchain (WAN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.93 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000388 BTC on exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $47.65 million and $3.93 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00060719 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00021275 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00018456 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00006289 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00006565 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,635,904 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

