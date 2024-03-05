Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) is King Street Capital Management L.P.’s 4th Largest Position

King Street Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 59.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 155,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 230,000 shares during the quarter. Western Alliance Bancorporation comprises about 4.4% of King Street Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. King Street Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $7,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WAL. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 170.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,294,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,507,000 after buying an additional 815,737 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 16.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 11,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at about $4,873,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 489.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,333,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,990,000. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on WAL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.56.

Insider Activity at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 5,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $301,095.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,985.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

NYSE WAL traded up $3.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.04. 1,268,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,624,744. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $76.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 22.63%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

