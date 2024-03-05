Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Trading Up 4.8%

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) was up 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.93 and last traded at $57.89. Approximately 235,692 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,601,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WAL shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.56.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Up 7.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.97 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 16.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 22.63%.

Insider Activity at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In related news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 5,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $301,095.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,985.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Western Alliance Bancorporation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAL. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 400.7% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at $28,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 54.7% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 30.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 118.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. 72.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

See Also

