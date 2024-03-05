Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Short Interest Up 20.5% in February

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the January 31st total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMD. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 205,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 51,892 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 102,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 919,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after buying an additional 122,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,106,000. 33.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of EMD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.17. The company had a trading volume of 130,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,989. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $9.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average is $8.79.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Dividend Announcement

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.0845 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.06%.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

