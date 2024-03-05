Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) CFO Andrew Jay Krasner Sells 1,100 Shares

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total value of $299,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,782.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Willis Towers Watson Public stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $271.73. 463,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,873. The business’s 50-day moving average is $256.82 and its 200-day moving average is $234.86. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $195.29 and a 12-month high of $278.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.39. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.33 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WTW shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $316.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $236.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.92.

Institutional Trading of Willis Towers Watson Public

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter worth about $502,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.1% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,946,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,484,000 after acquiring an additional 98,719 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.8% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 21,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 9.0% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,410,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,477,000 after buying an additional 445,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

