Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,176 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $12,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,460.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $272.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $256.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $195.29 and a 52 week high of $278.86.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.53%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WTW. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.92.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

