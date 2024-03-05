WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) Sets New 52-Week High at $53.70

WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.70 and last traded at $53.59, with a volume of 6396 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.43.

WisdomTree International Equity Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.22 and a 200-day moving average of $50.32. The company has a market capitalization of $621.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DWM. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $493,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 201,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000.

WisdomTree International Equity Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree International Equity Fund (DWM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree International Equity index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of dividend-paying companies in developed markets excluding Canada and the US. DWM was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

