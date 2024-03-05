WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) is Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,834 shares during the quarter. WNS comprises approximately 0.7% of Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.88% of WNS worth $28,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in WNS by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 741,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,783,000 after acquiring an additional 342,922 shares in the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC lifted its stake in WNS by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 78,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WNS during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,081,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in WNS by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 10,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in WNS by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 67,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 24,573 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WNS stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.47. The stock had a trading volume of 151,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,109. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $51.84 and a fifty-two week high of $94.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.72. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $315.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.21 million. WNS had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 12.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on WNS from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of WNS in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, WNS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.20.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

