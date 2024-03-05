Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE)

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SEE. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sealed Air from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.73.

NYSE:SEE opened at $34.55 on Friday. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.14.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 107.48%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 117,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,870,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

