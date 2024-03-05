Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY)

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Berry Global Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Berry Global Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.67.

NYSE:BERY opened at $57.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.67. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $69.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.34.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 23.66%.

In related news, Director Peter T. Thomas acquired 2,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter T. Thomas bought 2,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.49 per share, for a total transaction of $58,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,030.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BERY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,384,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $668,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968,179 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,330,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,813,000 after purchasing an additional 170,317 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,423,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,532 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,282,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,191,000 after purchasing an additional 81,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Berry Global Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,667,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,746,000 after acquiring an additional 10,548 shares during the period. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

