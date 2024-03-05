Woodside Energy Group Ltd (ASX:WDS) Insider Arnaud Breuillac Buys 798 Shares

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (ASX:WDS – Get Free Report) insider Arnaud Breuillac bought 798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$30.32 ($19.69) per share, with a total value of A$24,195.36 ($15,711.27).
Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance
Woodside Energy Group Company Profile
Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.
