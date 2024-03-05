Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,796 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,214 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $13,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Workday from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Workday from $326.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.61.

Workday Stock Down 0.9 %

Workday stock opened at $270.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $288.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.01. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.06 and a 1-year high of $311.28. The company has a market cap of $71.14 billion, a PE ratio of 53.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total transaction of $29,995,241.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,124,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,213,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total value of $916,918.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,749,162.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total transaction of $29,995,241.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,213,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 389,077 shares of company stock valued at $106,854,095. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

