WOW-token Trading Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One WOW-token token can now be bought for about $0.0222 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $222.37 million and approximately $18.27 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WOW-token has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.
About WOW-token
WOW-token is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling WOW-token
