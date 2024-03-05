WSP Global (TSE:WSP) PT Raised to C$245.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Free Report) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$210.00 to C$245.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$243.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised WSP Global from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$215.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. CIBC raised their target price on WSP Global from C$234.00 to C$239.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on WSP Global from C$212.00 to C$237.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on WSP Global from C$215.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$236.75.

Shares of WSP stock opened at C$221.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$197.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$191.49. The company has a market cap of C$27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 51.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of C$164.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$223.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.91 by C$0.08. WSP Global had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of C$3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.81 billion. Equities analysts predict that WSP Global will post 7.8321678 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is 34.72%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

