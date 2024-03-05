WW International (NASDAQ:WW) PT Lowered to $1.50 at Barclays

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $8.00 to $1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WW. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of WW International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on WW International from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on WW International in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.43.

NASDAQ:WW opened at $3.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.71. WW International has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $13.31.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in WW International by 807.4% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 416,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 370,346 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its holdings in WW International by 627.0% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 292,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 252,267 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in WW International by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in WW International during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in WW International by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

