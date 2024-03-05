Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $51.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy has a one year low of $48.52 and a one year high of $71.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.78%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.548 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.22%.

Institutional Trading of Xcel Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,062,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,644,054 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $576,873,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $231,020,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 16.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,521,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,321 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,795,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,005 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

