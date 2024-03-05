Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Given “Neutral” Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $16.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.17.

NYSE XHR opened at $15.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.57. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $15.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 235.29%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 200,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,031,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,050,000 after purchasing an additional 30,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 191.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 113,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

