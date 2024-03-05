Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xperi from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xperi from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

NASDAQ:XPER opened at $10.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.36. Xperi has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $13.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.16. Xperi had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $137.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xperi will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPER. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Xperi by 222.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xperi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

