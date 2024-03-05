Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Trading 8% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) were up 8% during trading on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $20.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Xponential Fitness traded as high as $13.98 and last traded at $13.98. Approximately 133,481 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 703,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.94.

XPOF has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

In other news, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 17,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $177,756.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,912,529.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Xponential Fitness news, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 17,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $177,756.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,011 shares in the company, valued at $3,912,529.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John P. Meloun sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $62,154.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,080.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,632 shares of company stock valued at $356,848. 47.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPOF. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 52.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $639.29 million, a P/E ratio of -8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.00.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $90.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.71 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 16.11% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

