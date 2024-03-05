Yext (YEXT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $101.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.16 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 8.91% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Yext to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Yext Price Performance
Shares of YEXT opened at $6.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $761.79 million, a P/E ratio of -68.22 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.37. Yext has a 1 year low of $5.29 and a 1 year high of $14.35.
Institutional Trading of Yext
Yext Company Profile
Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Yext
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Jamie Dimon Quits Bitcoin: Bitcoin On Track To Hit $100K
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 5 Under-the-Radar Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.