Yext (YEXT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $101.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.16 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 8.91% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Yext to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of YEXT opened at $6.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $761.79 million, a P/E ratio of -68.22 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.37. Yext has a 1 year low of $5.29 and a 1 year high of $14.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 231.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 252,950.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 10,118 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Yext in the first quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

