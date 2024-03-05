Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Cut to $240.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $259.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ZS has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Zscaler from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $225.26.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of ZS opened at $214.22 on Friday. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $84.93 and a 52-week high of $259.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $233.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.25.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. Research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $625,064.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,733,557.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $625,064.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,733,557.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total value of $1,756,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,372 shares in the company, valued at $10,129,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,972 shares of company stock valued at $19,342,443. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

