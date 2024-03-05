ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ CNET opened at $0.93 on Friday. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $2.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get ZW Data Action Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) by 771.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,097 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZW Data Action Technologies

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.