107,400 Shares in Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 107,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SGML. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Sigma Lithium by 51.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 19.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sigma Lithium Price Performance
Shares of SGML stock opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.51. Sigma Lithium Co. has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $43.18.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Sigma Lithium
Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.
