107,400 Shares in Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 107,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SGML. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Sigma Lithium by 51.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 19.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sigma Lithium alerts:

Sigma Lithium Price Performance

Shares of SGML stock opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.51. Sigma Lithium Co. has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $43.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SGML shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sigma Lithium from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SGML

About Sigma Lithium

(Free Report)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.