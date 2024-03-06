1,460 Shares in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Acquired by Cito Capital Group LLC

Cito Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $690,516,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $421,332,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 35.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,523,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $741,409,000 after buying an additional 402,559 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 18.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,322,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,038,513,000 after buying an additional 366,007 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,766,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $356.00 target price for the company. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 target price (down previously from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,358.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Performance

HUM stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $338.99. The stock had a trading volume of 530,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,948. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $397.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $456.83. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $336.52 and a fifty-two week high of $541.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

