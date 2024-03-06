150,000 Shares in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) Acquired by Element Capital Management LLC

Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OPRA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Opera in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Opera by 66.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Opera in the second quarter worth $32,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Opera in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Opera by 934.0% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OPRA. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Opera in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Opera from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Opera from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Opera Trading Down 8.3 %

Shares of Opera stock opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.17. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.77. Opera Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Opera Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. Opera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.49%.

About Opera

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

