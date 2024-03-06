17,932 Shares in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Bought by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 17,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 478.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 199,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 165,147 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 17.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,004,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,749,000 after acquiring an additional 148,165 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 42.7% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 428,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,147,000 after acquiring an additional 128,305 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,371,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance
Shares of VSCO opened at $26.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day moving average of $22.31. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a one year low of $13.62 and a one year high of $36.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.31.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Victoria’s Secret & Co.
Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.
