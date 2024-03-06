17,932 Shares in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Bought by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 17,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 478.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 199,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 165,147 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 17.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,004,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,749,000 after acquiring an additional 148,165 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 42.7% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 428,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,147,000 after acquiring an additional 128,305 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,371,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of VSCO opened at $26.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day moving average of $22.31. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a one year low of $13.62 and a one year high of $36.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VSCO

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

(Free Report)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.