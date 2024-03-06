1,829 Shares in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Acquired by KPP Advisory Services LLC

KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,829 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in Lennar by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 803,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,145,000 after acquiring an additional 103,647 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,016,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Lennar by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 101,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,363,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares during the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.94.

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,491,937.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,491,937.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,427.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Lennar stock opened at $159.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 6.12. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $96.06 and a one year high of $163.88. The stock has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.52.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.53%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

