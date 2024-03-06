203,327 Shares in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Acquired by Sectoral Asset Management Inc.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 203,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.80% of Verastem as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Verastem in the first quarter worth $28,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Verastem in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Verastem during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 212.0% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 27,890 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verastem in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Verastem alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert E. Gagnon sold 9,204 shares of Verastem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $100,783.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,008 shares in the company, valued at $405,237.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,820 shares of company stock worth $105,523. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verastem Stock Up 1.2 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ:VSTM traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,831. Verastem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $15.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average of $9.15. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Several research firms have weighed in on VSTM. StockNews.com upgraded Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Verastem from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VSTM

About Verastem

(Free Report)

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.