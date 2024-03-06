2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Announces Earnings Results

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 2seventy bio had a negative return on equity of 47.12% and a negative net margin of 126.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

2seventy bio Stock Up 0.3 %

TSVT stock opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. 2seventy bio has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $12.69. The firm has a market cap of $294.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average of $3.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSVT. Wedbush lowered 2seventy bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. SVB Leerink raised 2seventy bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Leerink Partnrs raised 2seventy bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of 2seventy bio in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

Insider Activity at 2seventy bio

In related news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 25,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $99,122.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 231,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,435.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other 2seventy bio news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 25,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $99,122.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 231,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,435.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO William D. Baird III sold 33,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $130,229.37. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 162,715 shares in the company, valued at $629,707.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,305 shares of company stock valued at $523,183 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 2seventy bio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSVT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in 2seventy bio during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in 2seventy bio by 754.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in 2seventy bio during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 2seventy bio

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and chimeric antigen receptor-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

