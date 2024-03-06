3,951 Shares in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Bought by Consultiva Wealth Management CORP.

Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF comprises about 2.5% of Consultiva Wealth Management CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,332,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,042,000 after purchasing an additional 352,212 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 177.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,791,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,253,000 after buying an additional 2,426,217 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,301,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,158,000 after acquiring an additional 635,253 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,352,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,544,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,217,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,762,000 after acquiring an additional 534,483 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FALN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.62. 123,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,915. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.68. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.12 and a 1-year high of $26.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.1345 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

