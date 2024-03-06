7,649 Shares in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Purchased by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Option Care Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Option Care Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 121.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 1,031.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 5,796.7% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OPCH. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 35,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $1,104,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 269,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,503,608.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Option Care Health stock opened at $32.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.05. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $35.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.21.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Option Care Health had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

