8,600 Shares in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Purchased by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMS. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,033,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,693,000 after purchasing an additional 467,340 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,583,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,033,031,000 after purchasing an additional 259,974 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 100,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 302,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 100,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,209,000. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Guggenheim raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

CMS Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of CMS Energy stock traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $60.23. 692,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,359,187. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.53 and its 200 day moving average is $56.44. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $63.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,144.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,144.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.