990,833 Shares in Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Acquired by Element Capital Management LLC

Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 990,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000. Element Capital Management LLC owned 0.78% of Vicarious Surgical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 89.9% in the third quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 52,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 25,042 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. DDD Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 118.6% in the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 6,353,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 65.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicarious Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of Vicarious Surgical stock opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.49. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $2.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vicarious Surgical ( NYSE:RBOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

RBOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $0.60 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $0.40 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Vicarious Surgical from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

About Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

