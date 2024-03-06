AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Short Interest Down 6.9% in February

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,810,000 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the January 31st total of 24,490,000 shares. Approximately 11.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.6 days.

AbCellera Biologics Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of ABCL opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.99. AbCellera Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $8.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbCellera Biologics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 601,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 341,945 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at $10,711,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 139.9% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 350,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 204,480 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 16,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 474.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 99,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark raised shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.86.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company had discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with partners. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company; and a research collaboration with Confo Therapeutics for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates targeting two undisclosed GPCR targets.

