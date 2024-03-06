Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Given “Outperform” Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $140.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ANF. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.43.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANF

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:ANF traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $137.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,007,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,369. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.62. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $21.74 and a twelve month high of $140.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $7,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,291,681.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $7,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,291,681.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.24, for a total transaction of $4,812,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,258,828.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,299,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $230,317,000 after purchasing an additional 177,790 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,191,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $348,992,000 after buying an additional 146,384 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 12,439.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,313,894 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $299,544,000 after acquiring an additional 5,271,516 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,386,731 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $127,613,000 after acquiring an additional 114,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $58,869,000 after buying an additional 44,221 shares in the last quarter.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Get Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.