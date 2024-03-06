Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 1,529,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 1,490,829 shares.The stock last traded at $136.05 and had previously closed at $139.95.

The apparel retailer reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $7,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,291,681.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $7,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,291,681.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 50,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.24, for a total value of $4,812,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,987 shares in the company, valued at $11,258,828.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,299,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $230,317,000 after acquiring an additional 177,790 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,191,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $348,992,000 after purchasing an additional 146,384 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 12,439.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,313,894 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $299,544,000 after buying an additional 5,271,516 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,386,731 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $127,613,000 after buying an additional 114,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $58,869,000 after buying an additional 44,221 shares in the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 1.59.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

Featured Articles

