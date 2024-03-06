Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target Raised to $84.00

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ACHC. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.22.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ACHC

Acadia Healthcare Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $84.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -338.91, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Acadia Healthcare has a 1 year low of $66.49 and a 1 year high of $87.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.68.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.60 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $609,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 710,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,186,799.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,861,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,065,000 after purchasing an additional 30,296 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,537,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,991,000 after acquiring an additional 152,783 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,361,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,713,000 after acquiring an additional 15,177 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,058,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,072,000 after acquiring an additional 10,062 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,800,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,755,000 after acquiring an additional 545,137 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.