ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) is RTW Investments LP’s 7th Largest Position

RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,576,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,793,288 shares during the quarter. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 5.1% of RTW Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. RTW Investments LP owned approximately 0.07% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $241,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,925,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,463,000 after purchasing an additional 525,048 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,039,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,446,000 after buying an additional 170,370 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,778,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,902,000 after purchasing an additional 184,921 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,550,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,649,000 after buying an additional 271,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,108,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,789,000 after acquiring an additional 867,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACAD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.11.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.42. 453,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656,919. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.10 and a 200 day moving average of $25.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.66 and a beta of 0.40.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $231.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.79 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.67%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,577 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $137,584.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,626.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,007.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,577 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $137,584.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,626.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $391,705. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.