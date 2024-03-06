Acala Token (ACA) 24-Hour Volume Tops $14.30 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 6th. Acala Token has a total market capitalization of $120.34 million and $14.30 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 8% higher against the dollar. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00003996 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00023361 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00014846 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001461 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,763.09 or 0.99554903 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.37 or 0.00145193 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00007698 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000061 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Acala Token

ACA is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 962,499,997 coins. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,499,997 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.11982933 USD and is down -8.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $17,201,903.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

