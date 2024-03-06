Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of ACOR opened at $13.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.41. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Institutional Trading of Acorda Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACOR. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 20,948 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 1,759.1% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 218,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 207,059 shares in the last quarter.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.

