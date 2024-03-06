Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Acushnet has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Acushnet has a dividend payout ratio of 24.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Acushnet to earn $3.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Acushnet Trading Down 2.1 %

GOLF stock opened at $64.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Acushnet has a 12-month low of $43.62 and a 12-month high of $70.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.06 and its 200 day moving average is $59.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acushnet

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). Acushnet had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.16 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acushnet will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOLF. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Acushnet by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Acushnet by 4.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Acushnet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in Acushnet by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Acushnet by 4.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Acushnet from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Acushnet from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GOLF

About Acushnet

(Get Free Report)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.