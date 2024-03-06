Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Acquires 1,874,000 Shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,938,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,874,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 5.87% of Savara worth $30,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Savara in the third quarter worth approximately $4,347,000. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Savara by 128.3% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 36,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 20,590 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Savara by 18.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 746,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 114,137 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Savara by 135.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 70,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 40,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Savara by 21.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 21,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Savara news, Director Nevan C. Elam sold 93,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $442,000.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nevan C. Elam sold 93,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $442,000.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at $105,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Pauls sold 84,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $395,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,302,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,135,594.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,843 shares of company stock valued at $884,741. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SVRA shares. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Savara in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Savara in a report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Savara from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Savara in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.20.

Shares of Savara stock opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.13. Savara Inc has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 18.98 and a current ratio of 18.98.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

