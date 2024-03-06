Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Buys 24,700 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.10% of Arch Capital Group worth $29,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $866,650,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,242,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,990,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,585,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,620,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $208,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,072 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.46.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $87.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.03. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $62.10 and a 12 month high of $90.65.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 21.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

