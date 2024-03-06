Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Decreases Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lowered its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 648,090 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $38,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 21,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 276,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,210,000 after buying an additional 50,921 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,132,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,441,000 after buying an additional 127,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 167.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 626,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,780,000 after purchasing an additional 392,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.55.

Insider Activity

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $1,327,641.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,907,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,930,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $1,327,641.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,907,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,930,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $438,687.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,498,000.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,606 shares of company stock worth $10,308,559 in the last 90 days. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Stock Down 3.3 %

FTNT stock opened at $69.04 on Wednesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $81.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.68 billion, a PE ratio of 47.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.87 and a 200-day moving average of $59.64.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.