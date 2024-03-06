Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $30.63 Million Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 364,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 131,700 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $30,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 51.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 32,696 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 11,050 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the third quarter valued at about $588,000. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in Amphenol by 29.7% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 50,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 11,678 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 2.2% during the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,401 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,265 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.11.

Amphenol Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:APH opened at $109.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.42. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $112.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $65.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.30.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.30%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,633,250 in the last 90 days. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

