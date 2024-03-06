Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $31.13 Million Stock Position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) by 121.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,700,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 932,000 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 2.52% of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals worth $31,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

AMLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $53,240.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,556.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James M. Frates sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $44,352.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,531.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $53,240.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,556.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,207 shares of company stock valued at $238,897. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

AMLX stock opened at $18.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of -0.66. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $38.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average of $16.63.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $108.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

