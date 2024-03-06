Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Increases Stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 131.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 708,849 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.84% of AZEK worth $37,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZEK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 726.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AZEK during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in AZEK during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in AZEK by 1,441.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AZEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

AZEK stock opened at $48.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $49.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.76.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. AZEK had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $240.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.12 million. On average, research analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,392,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,197,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,650,657.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,392,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,000 shares of company stock worth $2,342,230. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AZEK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of AZEK from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.72.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

